Bhubaneswar: Skygazers can witness the celestial event of the alignment of six planets at the Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar from today (January 21) to January 31.

The rare event features the alignment of six planets – Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus – in the night sky.

The planetarium, functioning under the Department of Science & Technology, has made special arrangements to help visitors witness this unique astronomical occurrence. While Mars, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn can be observed with the naked eye, telescopes and binoculars will be available for viewing Neptune and Uranus.

Skygazers can enjoy the celestial event daily, except Mondays, between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm. The planetarium has extended an open invitation to astronomy enthusiasts to seize this rare opportunity to witness the planetary alignment.