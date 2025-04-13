Bhubaneswar: A woman allegedly duped a man of Rs 8.75 lakh after posing as a cop by wearing the police uniform of her husband.

The accused, identified as Sanjukta Bhuiyan, wife of an SOG constable, was arrested by the Commissionerate Police on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, Bishnu Prasad Muduli, a resident of Chandaka.

As per reports, Sanjukta befriended Bishnu on Facebook by identifying herself as a cop. In her profile photo, she was seen wearing the police uniform that belonged to her husband.

Sanjukta later sought money from Bishnu, saying that she needed it for her treatment. Though Bishnu gave her money in multiple instalments, totalling Rs 8.75 lakh, he never got the money back. As he asked for repayment, Sanjukta threatened him by sending photos of injury marks, claiming that those who asked her to repay money were assaulted.

Realising that he had been defrauded, Bishnu filed a complaint in this regard with the Cyber police. As no action was taken in the matter, the complainant approached the office of the Twin City Police Commissioner on Friday.

The accused was then arrested and produced before a local court.