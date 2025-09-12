Bhubaneswar: A woman traffic constable posted in Bhubaneswar has gone missing for the past one week, raising concern among her family and colleagues.

The missing constable has been identified as Shubhamitra Sahu, a native of Paradip.

According to reports, Shubhamitra went missing from the Surya Nagar area under the Capital police limits on September 6. Following a complaint lodged by her family, a missing case has been registered at the police station.

Police said an investigation has been launched based on the complaint, and efforts are underway to trace her whereabouts.