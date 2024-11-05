Bhubaneswar: A young man was left critically injured after allegedly being attacked by three motorcycle-borne miscreants in Pallaspalli area of Bhubaneswar, late last night.

The victim, identified as Shibaprasad Srichandan, was returning home from work on a scooter when he was assaulted.

According to reports, the assailants chased Shibaprasad around 10 PM before launching a brutal attack with swords. After carrying out the assault, the attackers fled the scene, leaving Shibaprasad seriously wounded.

Shibaprasad was initially rushed to the Capital Hospital here for treatment and later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated.

Police have started an investigation into the incident while efforts were on by the cops to trace and apprehend the attackers.

The motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained.

It is suspected that the assailants may have premeditated the attack by gathering information on Shibaprasad and waiting near Pallaspali to intercept him.