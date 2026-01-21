Bhubaneswar: A 19-year-old youth was killed while his friend sustained critical injuries after a speeding Thar SUV hit the motorcycle on which they were travelling near Capital Hospital Square in Bhubaneswar late last night. The incident occurred at around 12.30 am.

The deceased has been identified as Raja Pedini, a resident of the Tinimundia Chhak area of Old Bhubaneswar. He was riding a Bullet motorcycle along with his friend.

How the accident occurred

According to reports, Raja and his friend were travelling from Airport Square towards Capital Hospital Square. While attempting to take a U-turn, a Thar SUV moving at a high speed from the AG Square side hit the motorcycle. Despite being a crucial junction near a major government hospital, the SUV was reportedly moving at an excessive speed.

The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was dragged for some distance. Raja came under the wheels of the SUV and was dragged along the road, while his friend was thrown aside after being dragged for a short distance.

Rescue and medical response

People present inside the Capital Hospital campus rushed to the spot and immediately shifted both the injured youths to Capital Hospital. Doctors declared Raja dead on arrival. His injured friend was later referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for better treatment.

Tension at hospital premises

After the news spread, Raja’s relatives and locals from Old Bhubaneswar reached the hospital, leading to tension on the premises. Cops from the Capital police station intervened to control the situation and pacify the agitated crowd.

Police action

The police seized the Thar SUV and detained its driver for questioning. By the time the relatives arrived at the hospital, the driver had already been taken to the police station. Further investigation into the accident is underway.