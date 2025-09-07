Bhubaneswar: The partially-decomposed body of an unidentified youth was found on a playground in Mancheswar area of the Odisha capital today.

It is suspected that the youth might have been hacked to death as the body bore several deep injuries.

As per reports, the body was found on a playground in front of a rail coach repair unit of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) in Mancheswar area of the capital city.

Some local youths spotted the body in the afternoon and immediately informed the incident to police. The identity of the deceased youth is yet to be ascertained.

The cops rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident by examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

“The youth might have been murdered at least two days ago. The miscreants perhaps killed him somewhere else and dumped the body on the playground,” said a source.