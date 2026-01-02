Bhubaneswar: Flight services between Bhubaneswar and Abu Dhabi operated by IndiGo have been suspended owing to low passenger demand, confirmed Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Director Prasanna Pradhan.

IndiGo halts operations on low bookings

Pradhan said the Bhubaneswar–Abu Dhabi route is currently unavailable as booking numbers from Bhubaneswar to the UAE capital have remained consistently low. “Due to lack of demand, IndiGo has suspended operations on this route,” he stated.

Other international routes remain operational

Despite the suspension, international flight services from Bhubaneswar to Singapore, Dubai and Bangkok continue to operate normally. The airport director noted that a significant number of passengers from Odisha are travelling abroad during the ongoing tourism season.

Route launched in June 2025

The direct Bhubaneswar–Abu Dhabi IndiGo flight was launched in June last year to strengthen international connectivity from Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had flagged off the inaugural flight on June 12, 2025.

Earlier suspension due to regional tensions

Shortly after its launch, the flight service was temporarily suspended as a proactive safety measure amid heightened tensions following the Iran–Israel conflict and US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Services resumed after safety clearance

Operations were later resumed once safe international flight corridors became available. However, sustained low passenger turnout has now led to the latest suspension, airport authorities said.