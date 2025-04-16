Bhubaneswar: The Regional Science Centre (RSC) in Bhubaneswar, popularly known as Science Park, is all set to create history by becoming the first institution in India to host a cutting-edge scientific visualisation system named ‘Knowledge on Sphere’ (KOS).

This pioneering installation features a suspended globe, between 4 to 6 feet in diameter and weighing around 370 kg, that projects 360-degree dynamic visuals. The system is designed to bring scientific data to life by offering an immersive view of complex topics like astronomy, geography, climate change, and environmental science.

Developed entirely in India, the Rs 1-crore project was completed over the span of a year by a dedicated team of five Indian engineers and scientists. Currently in its final phase of testing, the KOS system is expected to be fully operational by the end of this month.

To ensure seamless functionality and visitor engagement, RSC has trained four specialised technicians and built a dedicated hall furnished with advanced hardware, software, and projection systems.

Once launched, the installation is expected to become a major attraction for students, educators, and science enthusiasts, offering a powerful tool for interactive learning and data visualisation.