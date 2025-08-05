Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is setting up a dedicated biogas plant at the city's busiest marketplace, the Unit-1 Haat. This initiative aims to process the large volume of organic waste, especially vegetable and fruit waste, generated daily at the market, which currently amounts to nearly 30 tonnes.

At present, BMC operates a Micro Composting Centre (MCC) at the site to manage waste collection and processing. Now, the civic body plans to establish a standalone biogas plant on a 3,500 sq. ft. area in collaboration with a private agency, with no cost to be incurred by BMC for its setup. The selected private firm will bear the cost of installation and machinery. BMC will only cover a minimal operational cost related to biogas generation.

According to BMC Deputy Commissioner N. Ganesh Babu, the biogas plant will convert organic waste into methane gas, which will then be used to generate electricity. This electricity will not only power the MCC’s equipment but will also reduce monthly electricity expenses for the corporation. Any surplus power may also be sold to TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL).

Additionally, to improve overall sanitation in the market, BMC has decided to double the number of sanitation workers at Unit-1. Currently, 12 workers are deployed, and 12 more will be added soon. These 24 workers will operate in two shifts, morning (till 2 PM) and evening (4 PM to midnight), ensuring round-the-clock cleanliness.

The plant's design has been finalised, and tenders have already been floated under the Request for Proposal (RFP) process. The selected agency has been finalised, and work is expected to commence shortly, the official said.