Malkangiri: Bini Muduli, a girl belonging to the Bonda tribe, has brought laurels to the community by clearing the Odisha Civil Service Examination-2022.

The Bonda community in Mudulipada of Bonda Ghat in Malkangiri district celebrated the achievement of Bini as she became the first woman from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) to pass the exam.

Following her success, the entire village celebrated, with locals honouring her with a shawl and flower bouquet in recognition of her groundbreaking achievement.

Bini, a resident of Khemaguda near Govindapalli in the district and an Ayurvedic assistant by profession, secured 596th rank in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. She is the daughter of Ram Muduli, a cook at Mudulipada High School, and Sunamani Kirsani, an Anganwadi worker.

Bini’s educational journey started at Mudulipada Primary School. She completed her schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) and went on to graduate from Bikram Dev College in Jeypore.

For the exam preparation, she relied on self-study, using online resources and YouTube tutorials.

Bini credited her success to her parents, teachers, friends, and colleagues. “My parents are my primary source of inspiration. I also owe my success to my teachers and friends who supported me throughout,” she said.

Bini’s future plans include working closely with the government to ensure the proper implementation of schemes aimed at the development of the Bonda community. “I will work to make sure that pro-tribal schemes are implemented effectively for the upliftment of my community,” she added.