Bhubaneswar: Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia today put emphasis on the responsible use of natural resources to ensure their availability for the future generations.

The minister was speaking at an event to observe the International Day of Biological Diversity in the capital city here.

“It is our duty to promote responsible use of natural resources including land, water, animals and forests and ensure their availability for future generations. We need to include various sustainable practices in curricula and educate our students in this regard. By adopting these principles, we can create a more sustainable and harmonious relationship with nature, ensuring a healthy planet for all,” said the minister.

On the occasion, Singhkhuntia highlighted Odisha’s rich and unique biodiversity. “Our state is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, with forests, agricultural lands, grasslands, wetlands, salt marshes, coastal areas, river valleys, sand dunes and dry lands. It has notable features such as the largest brackish water lake and extensive dry rainforests,” he stated.

According to the minister, Odisha has a total forest and tree cover of 57,160 sq km, which is 36.71 per cent of the state’s geographical area. The Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department has implemented several programmes to maintain environmental stability by mitigating the effects of climate change as much as possible, he said.

The State Biodiversity Board was constituted in 2009 to advise the Odisha government on matters related to the objectives of the Biodiversity Act-2002. Within three years, the Board formulated the Odisha Biodiversity Rules and has been implementing various measures in all parts of the state. The main objective of the Odisha Biodiversity Rules is to involve the general public at various levels for the conservation of biodiversity, highlighted Singhkhuntia.

Odisha has over 5,174 plant and fungal species, including 2,800 higher plant species, various grasses, orchids, pteridophytes, gymnosperms, mangroves, marine algae, sea grasses and carnivorous plants. The state is home to a diverse range of fauna, including 19 species of amphibians, 110 species of reptiles (including frogs), 473 species of birds and 86 species of mammals, said Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu.

“Our state is an important habitat for endangered species such as the Olive Ridley turtle (Gahirmatha Beach), the Irrawaddy dolphin (Chilika Lake), and various other animal and plant species. The state has established several protected areas, including wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, biosphere reserves and tiger reserves, to conserve its biodiversity. Local communities and government agencies are actively involved in protecting and conserving Odisha's natural resources,” he added.

The state has four Biodiversity Heritage Sites (BHS)--Mandasaru hills, Mahendragiri hills, Gandhamardan hills and Gupteshwar forest. These sites are recognized for their unique biodiversity and cultural significance. Similipal National Park, Chilika lake, Bhitarkanika National Park, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary are also considered biodiversity hotspots in Odisha, Sahu said.