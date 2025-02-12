Bhubaneswar: Struggle is a part and parcel of a success story. Renowned Odisha industrialist DR Patnaik's life is no exception. He too has toiled hard to achieve success in life. A biography depicting his sweet-bitter experiences was released at a city-based hotel here on Tuesday evening.

'Dear DR: Jharana ru Nadi' written by Dr Sanjay Hati has chronicled the life and times of the multi-faceted personality in the form of chapters that depicts Patnaik's success story.

Guest of the evening, founder of KiiT and KISS and former MP Dr Achyuta Samanta expressed his gratitude to Mr Patnaik for his large-heartedness. "Due to the generosity of DR Patnaik, the KiiT and KISS educational institutions could see the light of the day. Mr Patnaik transferred an IDCO plot in our favour on which the third campus now stands," he said.

Vice Chancellor of Odia University Prof Sabita Pradhan said, "DR Patnaik is an ideal man and a man of commitment. A person living by his ideals often faces challenges in his life. He has also been a victim of deceit. However, his forgiving nature is the cornerstone of his success. His biography portrays the details impartially.

Former BPUT Vice Chancellor Dr Omkarnath Mohanty said, "DR Patnaik played a pivotal role in development of Rourkela. His life is like spectrum of rainbow. He has helped innumerable people. His biography will be a guiding light for the coming generations."

Dr Sanjay Hati said: "It was not a difficult task for him to write his biography. Rather, it was challenging task to understand and know him. I don't know how successful I am in essaying the different shades of his journey. The readers are the best judges. I have not attempted to portray him a hero. The inspiring journey of Mr Patnaik is an example for new generation youth to follow."

While delivering his address, DR Patnaik's voice choked with emotion. He said that he has never considered himself a great man. "By God's grace, I have achieved a lot in my life. I have faced many troubles during my lifetime. Many people have exploited me. I always pray God that let others take advantage of me but I should not reciprocate it to them. Germany-based Dr Rajendra Narayan Das persuaded me for this biography. It took three years to complete the biography," he expressed.

Sahitya Akademi award winner writer Dash Benhur said, "autobiography is like a page from the social history. Every successful person should pen his biography which will help guide a failed man. Mr Patnaik has expressed his gratitude towards many people who have helped him achieve the pinnacle of success. Success has no meaning if a person is not grateful."

In his vote of thanks address, Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd MD B Prabhakaran shared his experiences with DR Patnaik in his 26-year-long association with the industrialist. "I moved to Odisha from a small town of South India in search of work. I approached DR Patnaik Sir and he assigned mining work to me. Now, I have experience of 26 years of working with him. During these years, we have faced many challenges and he has always helped us sail through troubled times successfully. He is a magnanimous personality," he recounted.

Mr Patnaik presented a copy of the biography to his wife Ms Indrani Patnaik as a special gesture for her firm support in their journey.