Bhubaneswar: In a bid to strengthen punctuality and improve administrative efficiency, the Odisha Government has directed the installation of biometric attendance systems in all Revenue offices across the state.

In a notification issued on Monday, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department instructed district collectors to take immediate steps to ensure the installation of the Biometric Attendance System in all Revenue offices under their jurisdiction.

“It is expected that all employees of the State Government shall report to duty within the prescribed time. This applies uniformly to every employee, from the junior-most staff to the highest-ranking officials,” the notification stated.

The directive follows a surprise visit by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari to the Office of the Inspector General of Registration in Cuttack on July 21. During his visit, the Minister noted that a considerable number of employees were arriving late to the office, prompting the move for stricter attendance monitoring.