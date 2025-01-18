Bhubaneswar: The annual bird census began today to survey migratory bird species across Odisha. As per reports, the counting will take place in a single day.

The bird census is being carried out since 5.00 am in all 52 forest divisions. The special focus will be laid on regions including Chilika Lake, Bhitarkanika National Park, and Hirakud to count the migratory birds during the winter.

The entire process for the survey began on January 16, two days ago. The arrangements have been made to track the birds by fitting rings to legs of a few flamingos.

According to reports, the state forest department has formed 21 teams for both Chilika and Hirakud, 18 teams for Bhitarkanika. Each team comprises an ornithologist, forest personnel, and 5-6 additional members.

The counting will be held in Chilika lake covering Balugaon, Satapada, Nuapada, Tangi, and Rambha, while the survey will be carried out at Hirakud dam at 550 square kilometres periphery.

The census is scheduled to operate till 6.00 pm today.