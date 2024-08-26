Bhubaneswar: In view of the bird flu outbreak in Odisha, Dr Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, Director of Health Services, advised the public to avoid consuming chicken for the next few days as a precautionary measure.

Districts across the state have been alerted and advised to take necessary precautions. Mohapatra explained that fever is the first symptom of bird flu infection, and informed that fever surveillance is being intensified across all districts.

Pipili has been identified as a hotspot for the bird flu outbreak. Consequently, a Rapid Response Team has been dispatched to the area, today. Containment measures are being enforced in the affected regions to prevent the spread of the virus, the official said.

Mohapatra emphasized the importance of immediately culling and disposing of infected poultry to curb the spread of the disease. He also mentioned that data is being collected daily by public health units to monitor the situation closely.

While Pipili remains the focal point, health authorities are also keeping a close watch on other areas to ensure comprehensive prevention measures. Mohapatra cautioned against human contact with infected poultry to minimize the risk of transmission.

"As it is a viral infection, our primary focus is on detection through surveillance. Those working in poultry farms must be vigilant, maintain personal hygiene, wear masks, and avoid contact with sources of infection," he advised.

"There is no need to panic at this time, as extensive surveillance and preventive measures are in place," Mohapatra added, noting that an advisory will soon be issued by the veterinary department.