Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the bird flu outbreak in some parts of Odisha, a central team is scheduled to visit the state tomorrow to take stock of the situation.

The central team members will review the situation in bird flu-stricken Pipili in Puri district and hold meetings with health officials, informed Odisha Health Director Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohapatra today.

He said that the central team has been informed about the measures taken by the state government following the detection of bird flu.

"The samples have been sent for test after several chickens died in some poultry farms in Kendrapara district reportedly due to bird flu. Following the outbreak, all districts have been alerted. The health department has issued an advisory warning people working at poultry farms to be cautious," the senior health official said.

Notably, thousands of chickens have been culled in Pipili, the hotspot of bird flu in Odisha after the outbreak. The government has decided to continue culling chickens in large numbers in the coming days.

Meanwhile, sudden deaths of chickens in large numbers in some poultry farms at Narasinghpur village under Derabish block in Kendrapara district on Saturday and Sunday fuelled panic about bird flu.

"Necessary measures are being taken against bird flu spread in poultry farms. We are taking assistance from different stakeholders to control the spread of avian influenza. As part of precautionary measures for possible human transmission of bird flu, the community medicine departments in medical colleges have been asked to monitor the situation," Dr. Mohapatra said.