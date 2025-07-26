Bhubaneswar: The recent outbreak of bird flu in parts of Puri and Khurda districts has triggered panic among consumers in and around Bhubaneswar, severely impacting the chicken business in the capital city. As a result, demand for fish and their prices have surged.

Over the past week, chicken sales have dropped sharply, with many non-vegetarian consumers shifting to fish consumption. The prices of popular varieties like rohu, bhakura, and prawns have increased by ₹20 per kg, while chicken prices have fallen drastically by nearly ₹80 per kg in some places.

On Friday, chicken counters in Bhubaneswar wore a deserted look. Previously selling between ₹240 to ₹280 per kg, chicken prices dropped to ₹160-₹200 per kg. In Khordha and Khandagiri areas, prices even fell to ₹140 per kg. Despite the price drop, fear of bird flu kept buyers away.

In contrast, fish shops saw a heavy rush. Rohu and bhakura, earlier priced at ₹160-₹180 per kg, were selling at ₹180-₹200. The surge in demand led to the price hike.

Fast-food stalls and eateries have also taken a hit. Items like chicken biryani, pakoras, rolls, chowmein, and momos are seeing fewer takers. Vendors said many customers are rejecting chicken-based dishes, forcing them to offer alternatives like prawn and mushroom-based items. Vegetarian options are gaining popularity among cautious eaters.

Ananta Das, a fast-food vendor from Ghatikia, said the bird flu fear, combined with the ongoing Shravan month, has led to a steep fall in chicken consumption.

Sheikh Muntakim, president of the All Odisha Non-Veg Traders Federation, said that poultry farmers are selling chickens at lower prices due to panic. He said that the volume of chickens coming into Bhubaneswar has fallen sharply from around 100 vehicles a day earlier to just 30-35 now.

Currently, chicken is being supplied to Bhubaneswar mainly from Niali, Adaspur, and Konark.