Bhuabneswar: Biswabhusan Harichandan, veteran leader from Odisha, has been appointed as Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies, Aligarh. The decision was taken during the organisation’s Executive Council meeting held on December 3, 2024.

The Centre for Narendra Modi Studies stated Harichandan’s appointment will help propel the mission of intellectual engagement and impactful programmes.

Harichandan also served as Governor of the State of Chhattisgarh and the State of Andhra Pradesh.