Bhubaneswar: Announcing the results of the examinations conducted for Under Graduate courses this year, authorities of BJB Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar informed the pass percentage was 95.4%.

Monali Samal, who secured 9.69 CGPA in Science stream, was the Best Graduate of the year, as per the results. Bijayalaxmi Makadam secured 9.35 CGPA in Commerce stream whereas Jogeswar Dash was topper in Arts stream with 9.60 CGPA.

Out of total 849 students appeared for the UG exams in the college, 810 passed. Pass percentage of female was 97.66%, outnumbering pass percentage for male at 93.11%.

In Arts, Science and Commerce streams of the regular UG courses, the pass percentage was 95.55%, 96.13% and 94.60%, respectively.

The college announced the results for regular and self-financing courses within 20 days of the completion of the exam. Last date of examination was on May 2, 2025.

The college authorities further stated the detailed statistics and downloadable grade sheet and marksheet are available on the college website—www.bjbcollege.in. The students have been advised to receive hard copies of their certificates from their respective departments.