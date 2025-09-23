Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at the Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar today as Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers attempted to gherao the Odisha Legislative Assembly, leading to a clash with the police.

The BJD workers broke barricades and headed towards the Assembly, during which a scuffle ensued between them and the police.

Water cannons were deployed by the police to disperse the agitators.

The protest was aimed at highlighting the alleged curtailment of powers of elected representatives under the three-tier Panchayati Raj system. Protesters, including sarpanches, ward members, committee members, Zilla Parishad members, block chairpersons, and district council chiefs, demanded the strengthening of local governance.

During the agitation, two barricades were reportedly breached as demonstrators raised slogans against the state government.

Responding to the protest, BJP legislator Irashish Acharya defended the state government, claiming that the powers of Panchayat representatives had not been reduced. He said the government had merely restricted around 40% of Public Service Commission-related administrative matters, which affected contractors and BJD loyalists.

Acharya further stated that the government had empowered the Panchayati Raj system through development programs such as the Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha initiative, ensuring local representatives were involved in village assemblies and development work.

Senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra accused the state government of systematically weakening the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions by curtailing the authority of grassroots elected representatives. He also alleged that budget allocations for key social welfare programs, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Awas Yojana, and Antyodaya Awas Yojana, had been reduced, affecting rural development initiatives.