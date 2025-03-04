Bhubaneswar: Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Mohan Majhi-led Odisha government, accusing it of disrespecting former Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik by deciding to observe Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24 instead of March 5, the birth anniversary of the legendary leader.

Speaking to media persons during a press conference here on Tuesday, BJD leader Pratap Jena said, “The decision to observe Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24 in place of March 5 shows the state government’s narrow-mindedness. Panchayati Raj Diwas was being celebrated in Odisha on the birth anniversary of Biju Babu for the last three decades. We also celebrated Panchayati Raj Diwas on March 5 which is Biju Babu’s birth anniversary, during the tenure of the coalition government of BJD-BJP between 2000 and 2009.”

Jena also warned that the BJD would continue to raise the issue till the Odisha government reconsiders its decision.

Senior BJD leader and Athagarh MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain said, “Don’t know who are the advisors of the BJP government who disrespected one of the legendary personalities of the country and world. Biju Babu’s dead body was adorned with the national flags of three countries, one is our Tricolour and the others were Russia and Indonesia during his cremation at Puri’s Swargadwar.”

Swain further added that Biju Patnaik was not only confined to the boundaries of Odisha, but beyond it.

The senior legislator asserted that Biju Patnaik was also associated with the freedom struggle of the country.

Attacking the ruling BJP, Swain said that “they are now having an identity crisis as they don’t have an iconic Odia leader to showcase to the people of the state.”

He alleged that the BJP was trying to belittle the image of Biju Patnaik, who was above all party politics.

Speaking on the criticism by the BJD, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said, “Odisha has always been with the Centre. We have contributed a lot for the cause of the nation. So, we side with the Centre like any other states of the country and observe the Panchayati Raj Day on April 24 instead of March 5. Why should we deviate? When the entire country is celebrating Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, why should we celebrate on any other day.”

Pujari also said that the Odisha Government will definitely pay homage to the legendary Biju Patnaik on March 5.

The Congress party on the other hand supported the government on its decision to observe the Panchayati Raj Divas on April 24 in place of March 5.

However, the party criticised the CM Mohan Majhi government for declaring March 5, the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik as a working day by cancelling the holiday.

