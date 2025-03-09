Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra has sparked a fresh controversy by describing the integration of the Kosal region with Odisha as a "historic blunder." His remark has drawn sharp criticism from Opposition parties Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress.

BJD leader Rohit Pujari slammed Mishra, questioning why he never raised the issue during his past tenure as a minister and opposition leader. "Jayanarayan Mishra has been elected as an MLA five times. From 2000 to 2009, he was the deputy chief whip and also a minister, but he never spoke about this issue then. As Leader of Opposition, he never brought up this matter in the Assembly," Pujari said.

He also pointed out that Mishra had stood for the 'Bande Utkal Janani' song in the Assembly. "Now he is making such statements because he is desperate for a ministerial post. His party workers, who once followed him, are now supporting Dharmendra Pradhan, which he cannot tolerate," he added.

Pujari further advised Mishra to resign and prove his concern for the people of western Odisha.

Similarly, Congress leader Rama Chandra Kadam also lashed out at Mishra, accusing the BJP of attempting to divide Odisha. "The BJP came to power in the name of Odia Asmita. Is this their idea of Odia pride? Is this the agenda of the double-engine government? Does the BJP want to divide Odisha?" he questioned.

Kadam further alleged that either the BJP was making Mishra speak such things or it reflected the party's core ideology. "The BJP does not want to protect Odisha’s integrity. They do not want Odias to remain united," he said.

Mishra's statement came while he was speaking at an event in Sambalpur on Saturday. “The people of Sambalpur should remember that Odisha as a separate state was formed due to the integration of Utkal, Kosal and Kalinga regions. Utkal region comprises only Cuttack, Puri, and Balasore. It is not proper to hail only Utkal and forget Kosal and Kalinga regions,” said the BJP MLA, who addressed the gathering soon after the recital of ‘Bande Utkal Janani’, the state anthem of Odisha.

Mishra further claimed the people of Sambalpur and Kosal have been facing continuous exploitation due to the region’s integration with Odisha. “We have been exploited in every field including mining, agriculture, forest and service. We have been denied our cultural rights. The integration of Kosal with Odisha is a historic blunder,” said Mishra.