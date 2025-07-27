Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) corporator Amaresh Jena has been arrested by the Commissionerate Police for allegedly sexually exploiting a 19-year-old girl under the false promise of marriage. He was apprehended from Balasore after a late-night raid by the Laxmisagar Police.

After the arrest, he was suspended from the party with immediate effect.

The case, registered on July 24 at Laxmisagar Police Station, involves serious charges under Sections 64(2)(m), 89, 296, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

According to the police complaint filed by the victim, the accused came into contact with her during a social event in June 2023. At the time, she was a minor. Jena allegedly gifted her a mobile phone and gradually developed a relationship with her.

Despite being married, Jena is accused of establishing a physical relationship with the girl, claiming he would divorce his wife and marry her. In February 2024, the girl became pregnant, following which Jena allegedly forced her to undergo an abortion.

In April, the corporator reportedly took the girl to Puri in his car, where he verbally abused and physically assaulted her. He then warned her not to disclose their relationship to anyone and allegedly threatened her with severe consequences if she did.

Yesterday, five individuals were arrested and forwarded to court for assisting Amaresh Jena in evading arrest. Police said these associates helped him with transportation and shelter.

The police have recorded the victim’s statement under Section 183 of the BNSS.

Further investigation is underway.