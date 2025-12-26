Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today launched a sharp attack on the BJP government in Odisha, alleging poor governance and failure on multiple fronts.

Addressing BJD leaders and workers at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the party’s 29th foundation day, Patnaik rejected claims that the BJD is weakening and asserted that the regional party will continue to serve the people of Odisha for the next 100 years.

Naveen counters misinformation

Patnaik said some political parties are deliberately spreading misinformation that the BJD will collapse. “BJD exists and will continue to exist. It will remain the voice of the people of Odisha for a hundred years,” he said, adding that the party is not built around one or two leaders but represents the emotions, pride and aspirations of Odias.

He said the BJD will continue to work for the people of the state by following the ideals of Biju Patnaik.

Naveen hits out at BJP govt

Criticising the ruling BJP, Patnaik questioned the performance of the 'double engine government'. "Despite 18 months of the BJP government in Odisha, it does not feel like there is a functioning administration," he said.

The former chief minister listed several issues to underline his criticism. He said farmers are not getting fertilisers, while mandis are not opening on time. He claimed women associated with Mission Shakti are facing issues, while the youth are hopeless due to lack of opportunities.

Patnaik also raised concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. "Crimes against women are rising, and even minor girls are not safe," he alleged.