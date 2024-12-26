Bhubaneswar: Naveen Patnaik, former Odisha Chief Minister and Opposition leader, on Thursday urged the workers of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to counter the false narratives of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on social media platforms.

During his address to the party workers on the occasion of BJD's 28th Foundation Day celebrations here, the party supremo Patnaik held BJD's failure in successfully countering the false narratives and disinformation spread by the BJP responsible for the party's debacle in the 2024 general elections.

"Our fault was that we failed to properly counter their falsehood. We couldn't properly counter their negative campaign and false narratives on social media. People have today realised that the BJP has grabbed power by telling lies. I appeal to the BJD workers to give a befitting reply against the false narrative of BJP by remaining active on social media," the BJD Chief said.

He alleged that though the ruling BJP has come to power by misleading people through lies and false promises, it secured fewer votes than the BJD in the 2024 general elections.

Countering the speculations over the future of the BJD, he said that during the establishment of the party in 1997, some people used to claim that the BJD had no future.

Similarly, some detractors are making the same claims now, he added.

"I want to say firmly that BJD has a bright future. BJD and the party's symbol 'Conch' is attached to the emotions of the people of Odisha. BJD is the party which is fighting for the rights of Odisha. It has laid the foundation for a strong and developed Odisha. BJD and the conch symbol have left an imprint in the hearts of people forever. Our fight for the rights of the people of Odisha and the injustice of the Central government will continue for the next 100 years," Patnaik said.

The veteran leader launched a scathing attack against the ruling BJP over a sharp rise in the price of food items in the state.

"During the last six months, the BJP government's biggest gift to the people of Odisha is the price rise. The prices of dal, rice, vegetables, and edible oil have skyrocketed. Every family in Odisha is crying because of the sharp price rise. The farmers are crying for the paddy procurement process. The mothers under Mission Shakti are in despair. When will the state government rise from its deep slumber," the BJD supremo asked.

Highlighting the achievement of the 24-year rule of the BJD government, he said that Odisha is now recognised as a developed and strong state in the world.

He claimed that Odisha which was once dependent on other states is now supplying food items to other states.

Poverty has declined while the per capita income has increased in Odisha, Patnaik said.

Odisha has also become a model state in disaster management, he added.

He noted that Odisha was running on overdraft when the BJD came to power in 2000 but the state has now turned into a budget surplus state.

Odisha has today achieved the recognition as the sports capital in the world, Patnaik said.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan countered Patnaik, saying that it was wrong on the part of the BJP to highlight the shortcomings of the previous BJD government.

He claimed that the BJP-led state government has fulfilled the promises made to people by providing Rs 3,100 per quintal paddy to farmers and financial assistance to women under the Subhadra scheme.

He said that it is laughable to claim these promises as falsehoods.

(IANS)