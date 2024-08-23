Bhubaneswar: The previous BJD government in Odisha had spent around Rs 95 crore from the state exchequer for 'Nua-O' events, which were organized in various colleges.

This information was revealed by Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj in a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, today.

Eight departments of the state government had provided grants for the 'Nua-O' program. School and Mass Education, Higher Education, Skill Development, Sports, Odia Language, Literature, & Culture, Health, Agriculture, and ST & SC Development departments contributed grants for the program, the minister said.