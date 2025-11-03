Bhubaneswar: In yet another setback for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the Nuapada Assembly bypoll, senior leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Amar Patnaik joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Patnaik was formally inducted into the BJP at a programme held at the party’s state headquarters.

Former Rajya Sabha MP’s Journey in Politics

A former Odisha Accountant General (AG), Dr. Patnaik served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2019 to 2024, representing the BJD. He had joined the BJD on August 29, 2018, and was later appointed as the head of the party’s IT Cell.

His induction marks another prominent exit from the BJD. Recently, late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s son, Jay Dholakia, joined the BJP and has been fielded as the party’s candidate to reclaim the Nuapada seat once held by his father.

He will contest the bypoll against BJD's Snehangini Chhuria and Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi.

The bye-election to the Nuapada Assembly Constituency will be held on November 11, coinciding with the second phase of the Bihar elections and bypolls in six other Assembly constituencies across various states. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.