Bhubaneswar: Bijayalaxmi Mohapatra, Biju Janata Dal (BJD)'s Organisational District President of Bhubaneswar, resigned from the party citing 'humiliation'.

Responding to a show-cause notice issued by the BJD, she alleged that the party has lost its ideology.

She said that she faced humiliation within the party for which she tendered her resignation to the BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik.

The woman leader said that she had brought the matter to the notice of top leaders including Pranab Prakash Das, VK Pandian in the party, but nothing happened.

Recently, senior BJD leader Amar Satpathy sidlined himself from the party stating that he is not associated with the party.

Former BJD leader and Lok Sabha Member Prasanna Patasani also spilled the venom at Pandian holding him responsible for the party's debacle in the 2024 elections in Odisha.