Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Prafulla Mallik today responded sharply to party president Naveen Patnaik’s recent remarks disapproving of party leaders holding meetings in hotels.

Patnaik had earlier expressed displeasure over such gatherings, emphasizing that party members should use the official party headquarters, Sankha Bhawan, for meetings. “I disapprove of meetings in hotels held by party members. They have the party office 'Sankha Bhawan', which is a large building where they have been told they should hold their meetings and they should do so,” Patnaik had said.

Reacting strongly to Patnaik's statement, Mallik said there was nothing wrong with informal discussions taking place outside the party office. “Where and when we meet is our personal decision. Saying that we can’t sit in a hotel isn’t appropriate. We only go to Sankha Bhawan for official meetings,” he said.

He further asserted the independence of senior leaders within the party. “We are not employees working on a salary to be bossed around. No one can intimidate us,” Mallik remarked.

Notably, on April 9, several prominent leaders of the BJD met at a hotel in Bhubaneswar and later at the residence of party leader Pratap Keshari Deb.

The internal unrest in the BJD escalated after its leaders engaged in a war of words over former bureaucrat and Patnaik's close aide, V.K. Pandian’s alleged role in the unexpected and sudden change of decision of the party allowing its MPs to vote on the Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha according to their conscience.

Patnaik has defended Pandian, saying that he should not be blamed for any of the party’s recent decisions. Patnaik clarified that Pandian had left the party more than 10 months ago and has had no involvement in its affairs since.