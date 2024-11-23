Jajpur: Police arrested BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das’ brother Bhaba Prasad Das on charges of assaulting a vegetable vendor in Jajpur district of Odisha.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the Jajpur Town Police arrested the BJD leader's brother. They brought him to the residence of the SDJM (Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate) in Jajpur for an appearance today following a medical examination.

The police had detained Bhaba Das late on Friday night for allegedly assaulting and threatening a vegetable vendor and taking away his money.

According to reports, a vegetable vendor had come to a local market at around 8.00 am on Thursday to sell vegetables. During that time, Bhaba Das and his associates reached the place and started abusing the vendor. They threatened him to leave the market with his vegetables. When he disagreed, Bhaba Das' people assaulted him and destroyed all his vegetables. Even, they took away Rs 12,000 cash from his pocket.

Following the allegation, the police lodged a case against Bhaba Das and his associates under sections 115(2), 296, 3(5), 303(2) and 324(4) of the BNS.