Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former MLA Pranab Prakash Das has resigned as the president of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

This was revealed by OCA secretary Sanjay Behera today. Das, a former minister and legislator of Jajpur, had been elected as the president of OCA unopposed on October 28, 2022.

“Pranab Prakash Das has resigned as the president of OCA. He has resigned from the post citing some personal reasons. A new president will be elected within 45 days. OCA vice-president Pankaj Lochan Mohanty will be the acting president till the election,” said Behera.

Das, an influential BJD leader, was the sole candidate for the post of OCA president in 2022.

It is worth mentioning here that the BJD lost power in Odisha in 2024 Assembly polls in the state. Das too faced defeat from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat in this year’s Parliamentary polls.

Das was defeated by senior BJP leader and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambalpur segment.