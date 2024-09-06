Bhubaneswar: Former Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar today lambasted the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after quitting the regional party and joining the BJP as he accused BJD leaders of being involved in corruption in Kalahandi.

"Enough development couldn't take place in Kalahandi district due to corruption by local BJD leaders. Though I tried to bring the matter to the fore, but no one paid attention. This is why I quit the BJD," said Kumar.

"I will reveal details about the corruption in the coming days," he added.

On the other hand, BJD's Rajya Sabha MP Munna Khan criticized Kumar for his decision to leave the party. Khan said those leaving the BJD have betrayed the trust of party leader Naveen Patnaik.

He emphasized that the departure of such members will not impact the BJD's strength, as the party remains resilient.

Khan also addressed the issue of corruption, saying that none of these former members ever discussed corruption with the party. "If they were involved in corruption, they know it themselves," he remarked.

"In the BJD, no one is forced to bow down to anyone, and under Naveen Patnaik's leadership, the party is moving forward," Khan affirmed.

As for future defections, Khan said, "I have no idea who else might join the BJP, but we will sit with our colleagues and discuss the issue to find a solution."

He assured that the BJD would raise the state's concerns more vigorously in the Rajya Sabha.