Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly today witnessed uproarious scenes as BJD MLAs created ruckus in the House over the Ganjam hooch tragedy while two of them tried to climb atop the Speaker’s podium.

Amid pandemonium, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till 11.30 AM.

Earlier, as the House assembled, the BJD members rushed to the Well and created uproar demanding the resignation of Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan. Two BJD MLAs-- Madhab Dhada and Romancha Ranjan Biswal-- were seen trying to climb atop the Speaker’s podium, while other members of the BJD and Congress legislators raised slogans.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, BJP MLA Purna Sethi criticized the behaviour of the Opposition members and said, "This is indiscipline. They have no interest in addressing the grievances of the people. The Opposition members are trying to stall the Assembly proceedings. They had demanded an RDC probe, and the same was ordered. Despite this, they are trying to disrupt the House proceedings."

Coming down heavily on the government, Congress MLA Pabitra Saunta said, "When we question the government about the liquor trade, they are unable to provide answers. Several people have died, and many others were affected by the hooch tragedy in Chikiti. This issue is not limited to one area but affects the entire state. We have been demanding action, but since no answers were given, we were forced to stage this demonstration. Our protest will continue."

Opposition chief whip and BJD MLA Pramila Mallik said, "The government claims to be taking action against the liquor mafia, but who is stopping them? They have a nexus with the mafia. The current government is incapable of taking independent action and is only busy renaming the previous government's schemes."

About the Hooch tragedy

Notably, Jura Behera (60) and Lokanath Behera (36) of Jenapur village in Ganjam district died at the MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur after allegedly consuming spurious country liquor. Twelve others who had consumed the liquor were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Excise officials suspect that the illicit liquor became lethal because it was mixed with fertilizer and remnants of used lead batteries to increase its potency.