Bhubaneswar: Amid growing discontent within the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over its stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the party's Rajya Sabha MP Munna Khan today met party chief Naveen Patnaik to discuss the matter, days after BJD's Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra supported the bill in Parliament.

Khan, along with several members of the minority community, called on Patnaik at his residence, Naveen Niwas. The delegation voiced concern over the matter and demanded action against those who went against the party's stand.

"Members of our minority community met Naveen Patnaik and informed him about the issue. They demanded the suspension of those responsible. Patnaik assured that he would resolve the matter soon after an inquiry," Khan told reporters after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Khan had hit out at Patra soon after arriving at Bhubaneswar Airport. Speaking to the media persons, he said that the BJD Parliamentary Board had unanimously decided to oppose the Waqf Bill, and the decision was backed by none other than the party president himself.

“There was no confusion. The instruction from Naveen Patnaik was very clear — we were to vote against the Bill,” Khan said.

Taking a swipe at Patra, he said, “If someone wants to join the BJP, they are free to do so. But don’t stay in BJD and speak the language of another party. This kind of double-faced politics is unacceptable in our party.”

Khan also revealed that he had tried to contact Patra after the vote but received no response. “I called him to ask why he defied the party’s stand and tweeted in support of the Bill, but he didn’t answer.”

He added that Patra’s actions have deeply hurt the sentiments of the minority community and could send a misleading message.

Patra had earlier said that the BJD didn't issue any whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs for the bill.

Several BJD leaders have expressed their dissent over the Naveen Patnaik-led party’s inconsistent stance on the bill.

In a significant statement, Debashish Samantaray, BJD's Rajya Sabha MP, has accused former bureaucrat V. K. Pandian of being the key conspirator behind the issue.