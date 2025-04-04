Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal's Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra on Friday extended his support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Upper House of the Parliament.

"The party had decided that the MPs were to vote as per their conscience and left it to the MPs to decide. I have not discussed this with the MPs so far. I have supported the bill," Patra said while speaking to ANI news agency.

He had earlier informed that the BJD didn't issue any whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs for the bill.

"The Biju Janata Dal has always upheld the principles of secularism and inclusivity, ensuring the rights of all communities. We deeply respect the diverse sentiments expressed by different sections of the Minority communities regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Our Party, having taken these views into careful consideration, has entrusted our Members in the Rajya Sabha with the responsibility of exercising their conscience in the best interest of justice, harmony and the rights of all communities, should the Bill come up for voting. There is no Party Whip," he had said.

The Parliament in the early hours on Friday approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 after a lengthy and intense discussion in the Rajya Sabha which saw the Bill getting nod in the Upper House by a majority of 128 votes against 95 -- just a day after it was passed in the Lok Sabha following a marathon debate that continued for almost 12 hours.

The debate that began on Thursday ended with the majority of members voting for the Bill on Friday. The Bill will now be required to be sent to President Droupadi Murmu for her Assent to become law.