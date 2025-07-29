Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs on Tuesday staged a demonstration on premises of the Parliament over tragic death of a student at Odisha's premier Fakir Mohan (FM) College.

The BJD's Rajya Sabha members from Odisha including Sasmit Patra, Sulata Deo and Muzibulla Khan popularly known as Munna Khan holding placards before Mahatma Gandhi statue on the campus of Parliament raised slogans -- Odisha Govt down down, judicial enquiry -- demanding justice for the deceased girl student.

They demanded judicial enquiry into death of 20 years old girl, who set herself on fire outside principal's chamber on July 12 alleging harassment by her HoD at the college.

“We the MPs of BJD are protesting as the women and children are unsafe in Odisha. The way we saw it in Bahanaga and Balasore, which were heinous crime against women. We have demanded judicial enquiry. The Odisha government led by Mohan Majhi is sleeping," said Patra.