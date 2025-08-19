Salipur: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is today observing an eight-hour bandh in Salipur, pressing for the region’s inclusion in the list of notified area councils (NACs). The bandh call from 6 am to 2 pm paralysed normal life across the area.

The demand for NAC status has gathered momentum, especially after 12 other regions were recently notified, while Salipur was left out. The exclusion has sparked discontent among locals, with the BJD spearheading protests.

Salipur MLA Prasanta Behera led the agitation, staging a blockade on the busy Cuttack-Chandbali highway at Kuanpal Square. Many party supporters and locals joined the protest.

Shops, markets, and public transport services remained closed during the bandh, while streets wore a deserted look. Many educational institutions were also closed.