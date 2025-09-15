Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday staged a protest in front of Raj Bhavan here, demanding immediate steps to resolve the ongoing fertilizer crisis in Odisha.

Hundreds of party leaders and workers, joined by several farmer representatives, alleged that despite assurances of sufficient stock, the government has failed to ensure the timely supply of fertilizers to cultivators.

As the agitation intensified, protesters attempted to march towards Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. However, they were stopped by police barricades. The situation turned tense as a scuffle ensued between the BJD workers and the police.

Later, several senior BJD leaders were allowed to meet the Governor and hand over a memorandum seeking urgent intervention to address farmers’ grievances.

BJD MLA Ganeswar Behera alleged that the Odisha government is playing politics at the cost of farmers’ interests. He said the government has turned a blind eye to their problems and remains self-absorbed instead of addressing the ground reality. “We demand immediate action and urge the Governor to intervene, as the government has failed to manage the situation,” Behera said.

Party leaders warned that if the demands are not met soon, the agitation would be intensified and extended to block levels across the state.