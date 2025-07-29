Bhubaneswar: As part of the ongoing protests by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government over the spike in incidents of violence against women and students in Odisha, the principal opposition party's student and youth wings, on Tuesday, announced a statewide campaign, which will begin from August 1.

Addressing a press conference here, BJD leaders expressed strong dissatisfaction over the lack of visible outcomes in the Balasore case despite the formation of multiple inquiry committees.

They also pointed to similar incidents in Balanga (Puri), Tumudibandha (Kandhamal), Malkangiri, and other regions of the state, saying that the state government has failed to ensure justice for the victims.

As part of the protest, from August 1 to 8, students from colleges across the state will submit memorandums addressed to the Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) at their nearest police stations and the office of District Superintendents of Police.

The memorandums will highlight concerns over the safety of students both on and off campus, and demand immediate measures for the protection of women and girls in Odisha.

The campaign will intensify from August 9 to 14, starting with Kranti Divas, during which lakhs of students will send open letters via postcards to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also heads the Home Department, demanding justice for victims of violence and swift government action.

"The silence and inaction of the state government is unacceptable. The students will raise their voice in a democratic manner until justice is delivered," said BJD MLA Byomakesh Ray.

The BJD leaders also alleged that the law and order situation in Odisha has collapsed under the BJP-led state government.

During the press conference, BJD MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy also warned that the party would intensify its protests if the state government fails to ensure a safe environment for girls on campuses across Odisha.

(IANS)