Bhubaneswar: Amidst the controversy over the rescheduling of the celebration of Panchayati Raj Divas by the Odisha government, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday announced to hold state-wide protests across the state on March 6 against the government’s decision.

During a press conference here on Tuesday, senior party leader Sanjay Das Burma said: “Commemorating the legendary Biju Patnaik’s contributions towards the Panchayati Raj system, the Panchayati Raj Diwas has been observed on his birth anniversary on March 5 every year.”

Burma said the party strongly criticises the decision taken by the current BJP government to observe the Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24 instead of March 5.

"Tomorrow, the auspicious birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik will be celebrated across the state as it is celebrated by the BJD. But, on March 6, we will hold state-wide protests against the government's anti-constitution attitude,” he added.

Burma also urged all the people of Odisha, including the youths, students, women, etc, to participate in the protest by the BJD workers on March 6 against the deceit committed by the state government in connection with the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik.

Highlighting Patnaik’s contributions towards the Panchayati Raj system, the senior BJD leader said that Biju Babu was not only the first to implement the three-tier Panchayati Raj system but also the first leader in India who had said about ‘Gaon Ku Kama and Maa Ku Samman’ (availability of jobs in villages and respect to women).

Burma also stated that the former Chief Minister of Odisha was the first in the country to take the revolutionary step to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in the Panchayati Raj system.

He said Biju Babu was of the view that Odisha or India couldn’t develop until the women were not empowered and they were not engaged in policy-making at the village level.

Burma also added that the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik on March 5 has been celebrated as the Panchayati Raj Divas for the last three decades since 1991. The senior BJD leader also asserted that Biju Babu will always be remembered by the people of Odisha as the architect of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system.

He further claimed that one year after Patnaik implemented the Panchayati Raj system in Odisha, the central government made the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments in 1992 which constitutionalised the Panchayati Raj system in the country.

He said that the Union government has been celebrating Panchayati Raj Day on April 24 since 2010 while the Odisha government has been celebrating Panchayati Raj Divas for the last three decades.

(IANS)