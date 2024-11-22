Bhubaneswar: The BJP and Congress today came down heavily on the BJD, alleging that the regional party neglected Dr Harekrushna Mahtab's birth anniversary celebrations during its regime in Odisha.

Senior BJP leader and Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said it is unfortunate that the BJD had stopped the state-level birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Harekrushna Mahtab during the last two years.

Minister Harichandan pointed out that the BJD has consistently honoured former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik while neglecting other notable figures. "For a long time, the BJD only focused on Biju Babu, overshadowing the contributions of other great personalities. This is not in line with Odisha's traditions," he said.

Praising the BJP's governance, the minister highlighted that the party respects all historical figures equally. "From Madhusudan Das to Harekrushna Mahatab and Biju Patnaik, the BJP government acknowledges the contributions of every great personality towards Odisha's development," said Harichandan.

"Odisha’s great leaders have contributed immensely to its progress, and their legacy should not be confined to political narratives," he added.

Similarly, Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo expressed surprise as to how the BJD was neglecting Dr Harekrushna Mahtab despite his son Bhartruhari Mahtab being in the party for 24 years.

Advocating conferment of the Bharat Ratna for Dr Harekrushna Mahtab, Kanungo said Mahatab played a pivotal role in Odisha’s development.

"Mahatab was a steadfast leader, much like Vallabhbhai Patel. If Patel was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, then Mahatab equally deserves this recognition for his contributions," said Kanungo.

He further said it is inappropriate to label Harekrushna Mahatab and Biju Patnaik as competitors. Both were exceptional leaders in their respective domains, contributing immensely to the state’s development, said Kanungo.

Worth mentioning, President Droupadi Murmu yesterday inaugurated the 125th Birth Anniversary Celebration of Dr Harekrushna Mahtab in New Delhi.