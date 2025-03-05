Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha will fulfill the dreams of legendary leader Biju Patnaik, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

“Biju Babu was a pioneer in various fields in Odisha. His life and deeds have been inspiring us for years. The legendary leader had several dreams for Odisha including rapid industrialization in the state and empowerment of Odia women. Our government will make all efforts to fulfill Biju Babu’s dreams,” said Majhi while speaking at the state-level birth anniversary celebration of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik at Jaydev Bhawan here.

According to the Chief Minister, Biju Babu had dreamed of a developed Odisha. Now, the BJP government in the state has set a target to make Odisha a developed and prosperous state by 2036, the centenary year of its formation, he added.

“Biju Babu had introduced several measures for women empowerment in Odisha. Our government launched the Subhadra Yojana to empower the women of the state,” said the Chief Minister.

The former Chief Minister had advocated for rapid development of villages for achieving the goal of developed Odisha. The BJP government in the state has launched the ‘Viksit Gaon, Viksit Odisha’ initiative for the development of rural areas of the state. The state government will spend Rs 10,000 crore in five years for this purpose, he added.

The BJP government is taking steps for industrialization of Odisha. The government will facilitate industrial projects in all districts of the state, said Majhi.

“The state government will take the necessary steps to revive the Kalinga Football Cup, which was launched by former Chief Minister Biju Babu. The UNESCO Kalinga prize, instituted by the late leader, will also continue in the future,” he added.