Bhubaneswar: A leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shot dead in Odisha’s Berhampur city today.

The deceased has been identified as Pitabas Panda. He was a lawyer by profession and a member of Odisha State Bar Council.

Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly opened fire on Panda outside his residence at Brahmanagar under Baidyanathpur police limits around 10 pm today.

Panda sustained bullet injuries in his chest and was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Panda had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress party some years ago. He was at the forefront in the fight against irregularities in Berhampur city and Ganjam district during the tenure of the previous government.

Incidentally, the firing incident took place when Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek and Baidyanathpur police IIC Suchitra Parida were on leave.

Reports, meanwhile, claimed that as many as 39 people have been killed under Berhampur police district in last one year.

Similarly, altogether 126 murder cases were reported from Ganjam district since July, 2024.