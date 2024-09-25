Bhubaneswar: BJP National President JP Nadda is set to visit Odisha tomorrow, informed party's state president Manmohan Samal, today.

During his one-day trip, Nadda will meet BJP MPs, MLAs, and party workers at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar and hold discussions.

The meeting will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Nadda is likely to give mantra to BJP leaders and workers to boost the party's membership drive in Odisha.

In the afternoon, Nadda will visit Suando village in Puri's Satyabadi block, the birthplace of Gopabandhu Das.