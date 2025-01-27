Angul: A group of miscreants allegedly hacked a BJP worker in broad daylight at Amalapada Chhak under Angul Town police limits in Odisha, today.

The victim, identified as Parthasarathi Pradhan, sustained critical injuries in the attack and was admitted to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

As per reports, the incident took place when Pradhan was returning home from a gym. Around five to six men on three motorcycles intercepted Pradhan and then launched a murderous attack on him.

Though the reason behind the assault was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the attack might have been a fallout of political rivalry.

Police have started an investigation into the matter. The cops were examining CCTV footage in a bid to trace and apprehend the attackers.