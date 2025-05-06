Baripada: Odisha police arrested a hardcore poacher, who was absconding in a black tiger hunting case in Similipal, from Gujarat, police informed today.

The accused Rabindra Naik, a resident of Mayurbhanj district, was the mastermind in the recent black tiger poaching case. He was at large since the detection of the case.

Odisha police with help of WCCB Central Region, Bhopal and state intelligence network, nabbed the accused in Gujarat on May 4, 2025. Following his arrest, he was brought to Baripada and produced before the CJM on May 5. He was sent to judicial custody after the court rejected his bail petition.

During investigation, police recovered the gun used for killing the tiger from the accused's possession. Also, 4 tiger claws were seized from his possession.

So far, police arrested 11 accused persons in connection with the tiger poaching case and 4 are still absconding. The court has issued the NBW to nab the accused persons.

The other accused persons will be arrested soon, police said today.