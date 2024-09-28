Rourkela: As many as 5 workers were critically injured following a massive blast at the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) here in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

Of the injured persons, 4 are the RSP employees, and one is a contractual worker. The victims were identified as HK Meher (Executive), Master Operators GB Kalo, B Murmu and Jhunu Nanda and one contractual worker Pradeep Ekka.

All the victims have been admitted to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH), Rourkela, for treatment.

The incident took place at 8.45 AM today at SMS-1 unit of the steel plant during the iron melting process.

According to reports, the five workers sustained injuries after the molten iron was splashed on them.

More details are awaited.