Sundargarh: Train movement along the Howrah-Mumbai route was affected today following a Maoist-triggered explosion on railway tracks in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. The blast occurred between Rangra and Karampada stations late last night.

The incident was part of a bandh call by Maoists affecting five states-- Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh. The explosion created a deep crater on the track, affecting train movement.

Security personnel also found Maoist posters about one kilometre from the blast site, confirming the extremist group’s involvement. The Howrah-Mumbai main line, one of India’s busiest rail corridors, remains affected as repair work and security sweeps are underway.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have been deployed at Vishra, Bhalulata, and Jarai stations, all located in Maoist-affected zones of the route.

Enhanced surveillance is being maintained at these stations, and additional forces have been stationed to guard railway assets, stations, and trains.

Security forces, including the Government Railway Police (GRP), have been placed on high alert. Authorities have ordered that goods trains be sent ahead of passenger and express trains as a precautionary measure in sensitive areas.

Railway personnel are continuously inspecting tracks, poles, and station premises to ensure safety. Passengers have been urged to report any suspicious activity to the nearest station or through railway helplines.