Bhubaneswar: Scorching heat disrupted daily life across Odisha on Wednesday, with 16 locations recording temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above. The intense heat kept most residents indoors or seeking shelter in shaded areas.

Per the Regional Meteorological Centre, Jharsuguda remained the hottest place in the state, recording 45.4 degrees Celsius — the highest day temperature for the second consecutive day. On Tuesday, the city recorded 46.2 degrees Celsius, breaking an 80-year-old April temperature record.

Titlagarh followed with 44 degrees Celsius, while several other locations also saw soaring temperatures:

Sambalpur and Boudh: 43.8 degrees Celsius

Bolangir: 43.7 degrees Celsius

Sundargarh and Hirakud: 43.4 degrees Celsius

Sonepur: 43.2 degrees Celsius

Angul: 42.9 degrees Celsius

Bhawanipatna: 42.5 degrees Celsius

Talcher and Rourkela: 42.4 degrees Celsius

Bargarh: 42.2 degrees Celsius

Nuapada: 42 degrees Celsius

Paralakhemundi: 41 degrees Celsius

Baripada: 40.2 degrees Celsius

The Meteorological Centre forecast continued heat over the next four days, with several districts likely to face severe conditions.

A severe heatwave is expected in Jharsuguda, while heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Boudh, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, and Sonepur.

Warm night conditions have also been predicted in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, and Bolangir. An Orange Warning has been issued for these districts, indicating a significant risk of heat-related illnesses.

Further, heatwave conditions are likely in Nuapada, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Deogarh, and Angul. Meanwhile, hot and humid weather is expected to affect Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, and Dhenkanal, for which a Yellow Warning has been issued.

From 8:30 AM on April 24 to 8:30 AM on April 25, Bargarh is also expected to experience heatwave conditions under an Orange Warning.

The forecast extends till April 26, with heatwave conditions likely to persist in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bolangir, Boudh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Angul, and Deogarh.