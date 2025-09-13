Odapada (Dhenkanal): Vehicular movement on the National Highway-55 was thrown out of gear today after locals staged a road blockade to protest the death of a man who had been arrested by Excise officials.

Protesters placed the body of the deceased, identified as Benudhara Senapati, on the road near Gaudakateni Chhak, demanding compensation for his family. The blockade led to hundreds of vehicles being stranded on both sides of the highway, causing severe traffic disruption.

Senapati’s body was recovered earlier in the day from Rathagada under Dhenkanal police limits. He was arrested by Excise officials on September 11.